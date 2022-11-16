Senate Republicans are set to meet Wednesday morning for their leadership elections, which are coming at a tense time for lawmakers as they face the reality of an underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterms and divisions in the party on how to respond to it.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell is set to face his first opposition for the position of Senate GOP leader in 15 years, from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

CNN's Alex Rogers, Manu Raju and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

