Kari Lake -- the unapologetic supporter of former President Donald Trump and vanquished candidate for Arizona governor -- privately made a trip to National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters in February where she discussed the prospects of shaking up the map and running for Senate.

But Lake, who has faced blowback over pushing baseless accusations of election fraud, was given this suggestion from NRSC officials: Shift to more effective messaging and away from claims about a stolen election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

CNN's Morgan Rimmer and Kit Maher contributed.

