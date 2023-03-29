The Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would rescind a second Biden administration policy, this time challenging an EPA rule that Republicans argue places a burden on the agriculture community by being too restrictive in defining what is a navigable waterway.

The final vote was 53-43. The resolution, which cleared the House earlier this month, will now be sent to Biden's desk where he has already threatened to veto it.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.

