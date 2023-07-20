(CNN) — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to advance legislation that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.

The bill advanced on party lines, with 11 Democrats voting for the bill and 10 Republicans voting against. It is not expected to get the 60 votes required to advance on the Senate floor – and even if it did, it would also likely fail in the GOP-controlled House.

