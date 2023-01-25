Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio expressed deep disappointment Wednesday over the panel's inability to access the classified documents that have been found in the possession of two presidents -- a sign of bipartisan frustration over the issue.

Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, warned after a briefing by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines that "all things will be on the table" to ensure the committee can conduct its constitutional responsibility of oversight.

