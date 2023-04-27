Senate Intel Committee calls for watchdog to probe CIA handling of sexual assault cases

The Senate Intelligence Committee is calling on the CIA Inspector General to "initiate an immediate investigation" into the agency's alleged mishandling of sexual assault and harassment cases, according to a new letter sent to the watchdog's office.

The letter from committee chairman Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and vice chair Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, which has not been previously reported, was sent on Wednesday, Rubio's office confirmed to CNN.

