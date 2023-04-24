Senate GOP campaign committee chair endorses Trump

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the head of the Senate GOP's campaign arm, endorsed former President Donald Trump Monday night.
"The best four years I've had in the US Senate is when President Trump was serving in the Oval Office," Daines told Donald Trump Jr. on Trump's Rumble show, "Triggered."
"You talk about results -- we passed and he signed the greatest tax cut in American history. We transformed the courts -- the Supreme Court, the circuit courts. ... We had a country that was respected and strong," said Daines, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States."
As head of the NRSC, Daines' job is to help Republicans win the Senate in 2024. The party, which currently holds a narrow 51-49 majority, must defend 23 of the 34 seats up for grabs this cycle. That means Republicans need a net gain of just one or two seats to retake the Senate, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024.
The GOP's best pick-up opportunities lie in three states Trump won where Democratic senators are up for reelection next year, including Daines' home state of Montana.
After the 2022 midterms, when there was some consternation among GOP leaders over Trump's backing of untested candidates, the NRSC under Daines has taken a much more hands-on approach to primaries, actively working on candidate recruitment and vetting.
As CNN previously reported, the committee is weighing whether to spend big bucks in primaries to help root out weaker candidates, a move that risks setting up a clash with hard-right candidates aligning themselves with Trump.
Privately, Daines has spoken multiple times with Trump and has been in touch with his eldest son. The goal, GOP sources told CNN earlier this month, is to keep Trump aligned with Republican leadership -- even as the former president has furiously attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the aftermath of the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, and as the Senate GOP leader has stayed silent amid the former president's indictment on 34 felony charges in New York. Daines, however, has been vocal in his defense of Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.