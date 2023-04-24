Senate GOP campaign committee chair endorses Trump

Sen. Steve Daines participates in a Finance Committee hearing on March 22 in Washington, DC.

 Bill Clark/AP

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the head of the Senate GOP's campaign arm, endorsed former President Donald Trump Monday night.

"The best four years I've had in the US Senate is when President Trump was serving in the Oval Office," Daines told Donald Trump Jr. on Trump's Rumble show, "Triggered."

Manu Raju and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

