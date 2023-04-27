The Senate on Thursday failed to advance a resolution to remove the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the Constitution.

The resolution failed 51-47. Although it had two Republican co-sponsors -- Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine -- most GOP senators opposed it. Republicans have generally argued they don't think the amendment is needed because of the equal protections provided to women in the 14th Amendment.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

