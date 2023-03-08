The Senate is expected to vote on Wednesday to pass a Republican-led resolution to block a controversial Washington, DC, crime bill that opponents have criticized as weak on crime.

The effort has divided Democrats and highlighted the difficult balance the party is attempting to strike as Republicans accuse them of failing to tackle the issue of crime. A large number of Senate Democrats now plan to support the resolution to rescind the DC crime bill after President Joe Biden announced he would not veto it -- a move that surprised and upset members of his party as many believe Congress should not interfere in the political affairs of the district.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.