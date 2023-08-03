(CNN) — Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee asked Chief Justice John Roberts in a new letter sent Thursday to take “appropriate steps” to ensure that Justice Samuel Alito recuse himself from any future legal disputes that might arise concerning pending congressional legislation that regulates the Supreme Court.

The letter comes after Alito said in a Wall Street Journal interview that Congress should stay out of the Supreme Court’s business and stop trying to impose ethics rules on justices and clerks.

