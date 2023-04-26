A Democratic senator introduced what appears to be first-of-its-kind legislation aimed at so-called "judge-shopping," a tactic used by litigants from all sides of the political spectrum to secure sweeping court orders blocking national policies by steering cases to judges perceived to be sympathetic to their causes.

Under the bill unveiled Wednesday by Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the US District Court in Washington, DC, would have the exclusive authority to hear civil lawsuits seeking court orders with nationwide force -- including orders known as nationwide injunctions -- that go beyond affecting the parties in a case.

