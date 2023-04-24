A key Democratic senator is scrutinizing a Republican megadonor who financed luxury travel taken by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a real estate transaction with his family, and examining whether the gifts and deal triggered obligations under US tax law.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is asking the Texas billionaire Harlan Crow to produce details about trips that Thomas took on his private plane and his superyacht over the last several years, including the cost of the travel and whether Thomas paid reimbursements for the trips.

