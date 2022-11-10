Control of the US Senate could hinge on Nevada and Arizona, two states where GOP victories could elevate some of the most prominent election deniers in the country even after other nominees who had amplified former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election were rejected by voters in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Those two western states -- perpetual battlegrounds in presidential years -- were still too early to call as of early Thursday morning, while a third Democratic-held seat, Georgia, will advance to a December runoff, CNN projects. Republicans need to pick off two Democratic seats to win the majority. As ballots continue to be counted across the country, Republicans appear to be slowly inching toward the 218 seats that would deliver them a House majority, albeit one that's much narrower than they'd hoped.

