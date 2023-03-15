The Senate voted on Wednesday to clear a key hurdle and advance President Joe Biden's nomination of Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India, paving the way for a final confirmation vote later this afternoon.

The chamber voted voted 52 to 42 to break a filibuster on the former Los Angeles mayor's nomination, a sign that the previously embattled nomination, which had been in limbo, has now won a critical mass of support.

