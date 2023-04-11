wire Sen. Tim Scott plans to launch 2024 exploratory committee Wednesday By Kate Sullivan, CNN Apr 11, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina plans to launch an exploratory committee for president on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with his plans.Scott is scheduled to hold events in Iowa on Wednesday.The Post and Courier was first to report on the plans.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Warm weather revving up motorcycle crashes +4 Social Services Local Red Cross volunteers help with Arkansas tornado recovery Education Board holds special meeting Tuesday night Public Safety Two people sent to the hospital after crash More Local News → 1:01 Staying Warm and Windy 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video NorthWestern Energy, Montana PSC discuss possible rate increase 2:20 National Video Sharptail grouse trapping 0:29 Tn Exchange Iowa Rep. Jacob Bossman speaks on bill to prohibit pit bull bans
