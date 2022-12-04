Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said Sunday that "of course" the Buckeye State was still a swing state, brushing off concerns about a 2024 reelection bid after Republican J.D. Vance won the state's other Senate seat last month.

"I'm not worried. ... I know it's a challenge always, but I'm going about doing my job," Brown told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

