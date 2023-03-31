Sen. John Fetterman discharged from Walter Reed after receiving treatment for depression

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, seen here in Washington, DC, on February 14, has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was being treated for depression, his office announced on March 31.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was being treated for depression, his office announced Friday.

He will return to the Senate when it returns from recess on April 17, his office said in a news release, confirming CNN's earlier reporting.

CNN's Manu Raju, Clare Foran and Jessica Dean contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.