Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said Senate Democrats don't have the 60 votes needed to advance an assault weapons ban bill but expressed optimism on CNN's "State of the Union" that something could get done in the next Congress if Democrats keep their seat in Georgia.

"I'm glad that President (Joe) Biden is gonna be pushing us to take a vote on an assault weapons ban," he told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday morning. "The House has already passed it. It's sitting in front of the Senate. Does it have 60 votes in the Senate right now? Probably not. But let's see if we can try to get that number is close to 60 as possible. If we don't have the votes, then we'll talk to [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and maybe come back next year, with maybe an additional senator, and see if we can do better."

