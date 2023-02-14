Sen. Bob Casey underwent surgery for prostate cancer Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to need further treatment, his office said in a statement.

"His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well, and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment," the statement, posted on Twitter, said.

CNN's Chandelis Duster and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

