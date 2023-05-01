wire Sen. Ben Cardin will not seek re-election By Nicky Robertson, CNN May 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Democratic Senator of Maryland Ben Cardin announced Monday that he will not seek re-election."It is time and when this term ends it will be my last years as an elected official, I will not seek re-election," Cardin said in a video.Maryland is a strongly held Democratic seat, but will likely have a competitive Democratic primary.This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +5 Business Cajun food truck expanding to full restaurant Public Safety Sign-ups open for summer pedestrian safety program +3 Public Safety Community gathers to stop youth violence Local News Library presents Potter escapism More Local News → 0:46 Bright and breezy Monday 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 4:03 National Video Ten Hochman: Saying goodbye to Mike Shannon, the ultimate Cardinal and fan 0:25 National Video BEVERLY HILLS DEBUTS ‘CUISINE & COUTURE’ SERIES 1:11 National Video For those ready for a new bike, families can turn to Schwinnbikes.com to find an unmatched selection of SmartStart children's bikes. Learn more in this 'Let's Play Bikes' video.
