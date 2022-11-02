In a secretly recorded meeting days after January 6, 2021, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes allegedly tried to issue a warning to then-President Donald Trump, urging him to invoke the Insurrection Act and warning there would be "combat here on US soil."

Jason Alpers, a US military veteran who testified on Wednesday in the seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers leaders that he had indirect connections to Trump, said he met with members of the Oath Keepers in an electronics store parking lot on January 10. Alpers testified he was asked to meet with Rhodes by his former employee who knew the militia leader, because Rhodes had a message for Trump.

