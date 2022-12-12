Prosecutors presented their opening arguments Monday in a second trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group accused of joining a months-long plot to keep Joe Biden out of the White House.

The Justice Department prosecuted the first Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case earlier this fall with mixed success -- two leaders, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, were convicted of the charge while three others were acquitted. The two convictions vindicated, at least in part, how the department is prosecuting high-profile cases related to the US Capitol riot.

