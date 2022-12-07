Second gentleman Doug Emhoff -- the first Jewish person in his position -- convened a roundtable on antisemitism at the White House on Wednesday, where he warned of an "epidemic of hate facing our country."

"We're seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts," Emhoff said at the start of the roundtable. "Let me be clear: words matter. People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud -- they are literally screaming them."

CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere contributed to this report.

