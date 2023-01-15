Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator following system outage

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirm President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week.

Phillip Washington, Biden's pick to lead the FAA, has yet to receive a confirmation hearing in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

