Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was reelected by his caucus Thursday to lead Democrats for a second term.

It happened during a private meeting in the Capitol as the caucus also chose to keep most of the rest of existing leadership team intact, in the wake of a better-than-expected midterm election as Democrats retained majority control in the chamber.

