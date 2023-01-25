Cybercriminals hacked employees of at least two US federal civilian agencies last year as part of a "widespread" fraud campaign that sought to steal money from individuals' bank accounts, US cybersecurity officials revealed Wednesday.

In one case, the unidentified hackers posed as tech support, convinced a federal employee to call them and then instructed the federal employee to visit a malicious website, according to the advisory from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency and a threat-sharing center for state and local governments known as MS-ISAC.

