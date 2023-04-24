A scam PAC operator was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering for operating a scheme to collect more than $3 million from donors during the 2016 election.

Matthew Tunstall, 36, was one of three men who ran two political action committees during the 2016 campaign cycle that tricked unsuspecting donors into giving them money by using robocalls and written solicitations meant to imply they were supporting presidential candidates.

