A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN's KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors.

Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men the Justice Department charged with multiple counts of wire fraud, false statements and money laundering in perpetuating the scheme, which tricked unsuspecting donors into giving them money by using robocalls and written solicitations meant to imply they were supporting 2016 presidential candidates.

