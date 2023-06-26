Washington (CNN) — State Sen. Sarah McBride announced on Monday her bid for Delaware’s at-large seat, a race that would make her the country’s first out transgender member of Congress, should she win.

McBride, a Democrat, is aiming to fill the seat currently held by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who announced last week that she is running to replace retiring US Sen. Tom Carper.

