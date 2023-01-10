Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gained national recognition as White House press secretary in the Trump administration, was sworn in Tuesday as Arkansas' 47th governor.

She becomes the state's first female governor and assumes a seat her father, Mike Huckabee, once held.

