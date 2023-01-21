Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos on Saturday didn't challenge the accuracy of a recently surfaced photo that apparently shows him in drag, though he disputed claims that he was a "drag queen in Brazil."

"No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life," the New York lawmaker told reporters at LaGuardia Airport, marking his first public response to reports that surfaced earlier this week.

CNN's Sonnet Swire contributed to this report.

