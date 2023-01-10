Rep. George Santos, the recently elected GOP congressman from New York who has admitted to lying about parts of his resume, defended himself and his record on Tuesday as two House Democrats filed an ethics complaint against him.

New York Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman announced on Tuesday that they are filing a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee requesting an investigation related to Santos's financial disclosure reports.

CNN's Manu Raju, Kristin Wilson, Daniella Diaz, Kyle Blaine, Jack Forrest and AnneClaire Stapelton contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.