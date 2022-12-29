As Rep.-elect George Santos continues to face scrutiny for false claims the New York Republican has made about his biography, another story is being questioned: that his mother was at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and that the incident played a role in her death.

In particular, two tweets sent from Santos' account in 2021 and first reported by journalist Yashar Ali on Wednesday are raising questions about the veracity of the story.

