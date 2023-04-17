wire Santos announces 2024 reelection campaign for New York congressional seat By Eva McKend, CNN Apr 17, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos announced Monday he will seek reelection in 2024 to represent New York's Third Congressional District."I'm proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3," Santos said in a statement announcing his candidacy.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Tulip Trot for Parkinson's Disease Consumer Demand for summer travel reaches record levels +2 Education Local libraries work to resist legislative cuts Local News Veteran opens dog-training business to bridge gap More Local News → 0:42 Storms Return Wednesday 28 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 3:42 Tn Exchange Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses Illinois population 1:01 Tn Exchange State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, discusses Illinois population 4:01 National Video Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Zack Thompson has an ‘Animal House’ ERA so far
