Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Sunday that "political aspirations" drove Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party, as he vowed to take a "hard look" at supporting a potential Democratic challenge to her in Arizona.

"She has her reasons. I happen to suspect that it's probably a lot to do with politics back in Arizona. I think the Democrats are not all that enthusiastic about somebody who helps sabotage some of the most important legislation that protects the interests of working families and voting rights and so forth," Sanders told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.