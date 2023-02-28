The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved legislation allowing non-profits to open and operate overdose prevention sites with private funding, Mayor London Breed announced in a news release.

The legislation removed "a recently identified permitting barrier" included in legislation from 2020 that did not allow overdose prevention programs to open until the state authorized the city to do so, regardless of if they were publicly or privately funded, the release said.

CNN's Sydney Kashiwagi and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

