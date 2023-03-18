The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was lauded by former clerks and colleagues at a memorial ceremony held at the Supreme Court on Friday -- an institution she'd scarcely recognize if she were still on the bench.

During the special session of the court, delayed because of Covid-19, Chief Justice John Roberts pointed to Ginsburg's dedication to equality and said she "changed our country profoundly for the better."

