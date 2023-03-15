Russian military-linked hackers used a critical flaw in Microsoft's email software to target -- and in some cases infiltrate -- the networks of European military, energy and transportation organizations in an apparent spying campaign that went undetected for months as the war in Ukraine raged, Microsoft told its customers in a report obtained by CNN.

The report demonstrates how, despite the heightened defensive posture of Western governments and tech firms during the war, Russian hacking can slip under the radar and come to light, if ever, months after the fact.

