The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner's transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration.

"The U.S. Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by the Russian government of Ms. Griner's transfer on November 23, more than two weeks after she was moved from a prison in Moscow to IK-2 in Mordovia," a State Department spokesperson told CNN Thursday.

