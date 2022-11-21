Russia to build attack drones for Ukraine war with the help of Iran, intelligence assessment says

Iran and Russia have reached an agreement to begin the production of attack drones in Russia. A drone flies over Kyiv on October 17.

 Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

Iran and Russia have reached an agreement to begin the production of attack drones in Russia, according to a new intelligence assessment from a country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program.

Iran is beginning to transfer blueprints and components for the drones to Russia after the initial agreement was struck earlier this month, said a source familiar with the assessment.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand contributed reporting.

