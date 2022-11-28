The Biden administration is blaming Russia for postponing meetings to discuss the nuclear arms agreement between the two countries that were scheduled to begin in Egypt on Tuesday, with a State Department spokesperson saying the decision was made "unilaterally" by Russia.

"The United States and the Russian Federation were set to convene a meeting of the New START Treaty's Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC) in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss New START Treaty implementation on Tuesday, November 29. The Russian side informed the United States that Russia has unilaterally postponed the meeting and stated that it would propose new dates," the spokesperson said.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

