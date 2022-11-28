Officials in a rural Arizona county Monday delayed the certification of November's midterm elections, missing the legal deadline and defying state election officials who have threatened legal action for failure to sign off on the results.

By a 2-1 vote Monday morning, the Republican majority on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors pushed back certification until Friday, citing concerns about voting machines. Because Monday was the deadline for all 15 Arizona counties to certify their results, Cochise's action could put at risk the votes of some 47,000 county residents and could inject chaos into the election if those votes go uncounted.

