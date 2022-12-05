The efforts to discipline attorneys who aided former President Donald Trump's legal gambits to undermine the 2020 election take a major step forward Monday with the start of key disciplinary proceedings in Washington, DC, that will look into whether Rudy Giuliani violated attorney ethics rules.

A hearing committee for the Board on Professional Responsibility will hear testimony from witnesses -- including from Giuliani himself -- as it weighs whether the lawsuit the former New York City mayor brought on behalf of Trump's 2020 campaign put him in violation of attorney ethics rules.

