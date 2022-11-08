Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida's hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, thwarting Democrat Charlie Crist's attempt to take back his old job.

With the campaign for reelection behind him, the focus of DeSantis' future will almost immediately turn to 2024. A decision is looming about whether to ride his political success in Florida into a national campaign for the White House -- one that could put him on a collision course with former President Donald Trump.

