Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once strongly supported arming Ukraine to fight Russia, urging then-President Barack Obama to do so as a deterrent to Russian aggression in Eastern Europe -- a position at odds with his statements this week questioning the United States' involvement in the conflict.

As a conservative congressman, DeSantis, now a potential presidential hopeful, urged sending "defensive and offensive" weapons to Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 and even voted to refuse to fund a new missile defense treaty with Russia until they withdrew from Ukraine, according to a review of DeSantis' past comments by CNN's KFile.

