Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used a 40-minute speech before a room full of donors Thursday night to cement himself as the governor who will go places other Republicans will not -- characterizing other GOP leaders as sitting back "like potted plants," according to audio of his remarks obtained by CNN.

"I'm going on offense," DeSantis told the audience at the conservative Club for Growth event at The Breakers Palm Beach resort. "Some of these Republicans, they just sit back like potted plants, and they let the media define the terms of the debate. They let the left define the terms of debate. They take all this incoming, because they're not making anything happen. And I said, 'That's not what we're doing.'"

CNN's Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.