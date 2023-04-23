Ron DeSantis, facing challenges at home, will test presidential ambitions overseas

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on April 14, 2023. Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed abroad this week for a series of visits to allied nations -- an opportunity for the Florida Republican to step onto the international stage for the first time as a likely presidential contender.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

After a trying week for his national political ambitions, Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed abroad this week for a series of visits to allied nations -- an opportunity for the Florida Republican to step onto the international stage for the first time as a likely presidential contender.

The official purpose behind DeSantis' globetrotting is for an "international trade mission," according to his office. DeSantis, as well as first lady Casey DeSantis and two representatives from his administration, will travel to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom to meet with officials and chat up potential business partnerships.

