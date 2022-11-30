Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will release a book early next year amid speculation that he could be gearing up for a 2024 presidential campaign, CNN has learned.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the autobiography from the Republican governor is due to be released on February 28 and will be titled "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival." DeSantis' popularity surged within the Republican Party during the Covid-19 pandemic as he charted a response in Florida that rejected lockdown restrictions and vaccine mandates. His landslide reelection victory earlier this month further cemented his status as a potentially serious competitor for the GOP presidential nomination.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.