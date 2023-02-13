Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon have new authority over Disney's iconic Florida theme parks, leeway to transport migrants from anywhere in the country and fewer hurdles to put people behind bars for voting errors -- all top priorities that have animated conservatives who may decide the next Republican nominee for president.

And he amassed this power in less than a week.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

