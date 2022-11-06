Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that candidates from her party would accept the results of the midterm elections after letting "the process play out."

"Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass, and it'll go to the courts and then everybody should accept the results," McDaniel told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked for a yes-or-no answer to whether all GOP candidates should accept the upcoming election results.

CNN's Daniel Dale, Gabby Orr and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

